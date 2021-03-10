Darshan and Yash fans may fight over petty issues on the internet, but the stars do not have any issue. This was proved when the actors campaigned together for Sumalatha in the Mandya constituency in the 2019 Loksabha election.

Will Darshan and Yash Work Together?

Many cinephiles in Sandalwood have been curiously looking forward to see Darshan and Yash in a film. Now, the Challenging Star has spoken about the topic as he said that he is willing to work with the Rocking Star.

In an interview with a TV channel, the actor said, "Why should I hesitate to work with 'our Hero' (Yash)? But everything happens at the right time," the actor said, indicating that he would join hands with the KGF star if they find the convincing script.

Multi-starrer Project not an Easy Task

Talking about the multi-starrer movies, Darshan said that it is not easy to make a movie with two stars in the lead. "We need such directors who could manage both the stars in the storyline. If one hero beats up another, his fans would feel bad. Hence, every scene should be written after much consideration." he added.

Darshan on Jaggesh's Controversy

The 44-year old was asked about the recent controversy over Jaggesh's controversial video. "I had gone to Tirupathi on that day. By the time I reached it was 2 pm. When I returned there were 50-60 missed calls. I felt it was not apt to call in the wee hours. So, I called him in the morning after finishing my gym session. I was clueless about my fans going to the sets of his film. Whatever they have done is wrong. So, if he (Jaggesh) was hurt by my fans' behaviour I am apologising to him over the incident."

Meanwhile, Darshan's Robert is all set to release in two languages – Kannada and Telugu – on Thursday, 11 March to coincide with the Shivaratri festival.