Kannada TV and film actor Yashas Surya has bid goodbye to his bachelorhood. Yes, he has tied the knot with Ambika on Thursday, 12 August.

His marriage was performed as per the Hindu customs at Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Banashankari 2 Stage. The couple took the wedding in the presence of their family members, relatives and friends.

Challenging Star Darshan was one of the dignitaries from Sandalwood who graced the wedding to bless the newly-married couple.

It was a simple wedding performed as per the government's Covid-19 guidelines.

Who is Yashas Surya?

The 36-year-old actor kick-started his career with Shashank Raj's Yuga Yugagale Sagali. He won rave reviews for his performance in the absorbing thriller Shishira in 2009.

Thereafter, he was seen in the movies like Darshan's Chingari, Chakravarthy, Odeya, Ravichandran's Paramashiva along with flicks like Psycho Shankar, Jilebi, Rama Dhanya and Chitte.

It has to be noted that Yashas Surya played the role of Sahadeva in Challenging Star Darshan's mega-budget film Kurukshetra. At this stage, he has done a cameo in Golden Star Ganesh's forthcoming movie Triple Riding in which he has done a cameo.

As per the report, he will appear in the climax.

Singer Hemanth Kumar Ties the Knot

Kannada singer Hemanth Kumar married Kruthika, a doctor by profession, in a private event in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 11 August. While the bride sported a red zari saree, the groom donned a traditional silk dhoti and shawl. Sandalwood's Real Star Upendra and many other dignitaries from the Kannada film industry took part in the wedding.