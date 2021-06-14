The rumours of Sanchari Vijay's death started doing rounds on Monday, 14 June, after Sandalwood celebrities started sharing their condolence messages on Twitter. However, the hospital has stated that his condition is "critical."

"Mr Vijay is being treated in Neuro ICU with all life support. His heart rate and blood pressure are stable. Neurologically he is deeply unconscious and is showing signs of brain failure. The family has come forward and has consented to organ donation keeping in view the current irreversible brain damage. We will continue to treat him with full life support and will follow the guidelines as per the organ donation protocol. At this point in time, Mr Vijay is in critical condition and we will extend all supportive care," Apollo Hospitals said in its latest bulletin released at 1.15 pm.

Sanchari Vijay is being treated at the private hospital in Bannerghatta Road after he met with an accident on Saturday night when he was on his way to his home with his friend.

His family has announced that his organs are being donated.

Who was Sanchari Vijay?

Sanchari Vijay started his acting career as a theatre artist and made his Sandalwood debut with Rangappa Hogbitna in 2011. He worked in Rama Rama Raghu Rama, Dasavala, Harivu and Prakash Raj's Oggarane.

He won State and Nation Award for his best performance of a transgender in Naanu Avanalla...Avalu in 2015. Thereafter, Vijay was part of notable films like Killing Veerappan, Allama, Krishna Tulasi, Gentleman, and ACT 1978.

Celebs Condolence Tweets

Meghana Gaonkar: This world has lost a wonderful soul. The Kannada film industry just lost a talented unique actor. My deepest condolences to Sanchari Vijay's friends & family. Rest in peace. Folded handsBlue heart

Manvita Kamath: Numb..completely numb..rest in peace Vijay avre..

Vasishta N Simha: Gone too soon geleya..!!Crying face

ಈ ನೋವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಭಗವಂತ ನಿಮ್ಮ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಡಲೆಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುವೆ..Folded hands

Puneeth Rajkumar: Gone too soon Sanchari Vijay, RIP.

Priyanka Upendra: One of my favourites..with all my favourite people..thank you all for this gem!! So much love even today

Nishvika naidu official: Sanchari Vijay sir was a a treasure of art , and man with humour and a gem! His work has made us and our industry so so proud , all his work will forever live , I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to work with him , and will always cherish those moments Folded hands om Shanthi .

B AJANEESH LOKNATH: Absolutely heartbreaking news..... Vijay can't forget the way we spent time and talked about so many things when ever we met dear friend, My silent Salutation to you come back to us again Vijay, we and our Film industry will Missu Disappointed faceDisappointed faceDisappointed face

Kichcha Sudeepa: Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last.

Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release.

Very sad.Deepest Condolences to his family and friends.

RIP

DrShivaRajkumar: Very hurt to hear the news about Vijay, knew him as a great human being and a good actor as well .. much strength to the family