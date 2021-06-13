Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay suffered an accident on Saturday night, 12 June. The incident occurred at JP Nagar 7th phase in Bengaluru and his condition is critical.

As per the reports, Sanchari Vijay was riding pillion and on his way to his home. They were rushed to the private hospital at Bannerghatta Road. The actor suffered major injuries on the head and thigh region. He is still unconscious and his condition is critical.

The Doctor's Statement

"The health condition of Sanchari Vijay is very critical. As he had a blood clot in the brain, we have performed a surgery, the next 48 hours is going to be critical," The Times of India quotes Arun Nayak, neurosurgeon, as telling to a news channel.

A report on TV9 Kannada states that Sanchari Vijay and his friend Naveen were on the bike without helmets when fell off the two-wheeler after it lost control.

Who is Sanchari Vijay?

Sanchari Vijay started his acting career as a theatre artist and made his Sandalwood debut with Rangappa Hogbitna in 2011. He worked in Rama Rama Raghu Rama, Dasavala, Harivu and Prakash Raj's Oggarane.

He won State and Nation Award for his best performance of a transgender in Naanu Avanalla...Avalu in 2015. Thereafter, Vijay was part of notable films like Killing Veerappan, Allama, Krishna Tulasi, Gentleman, and ACT 1978.