The Fifa World Cup 2018 is down to eight teams. Several heavyweights have already been knocked out and a few, including hosts Russia, have surprised quite a few in their run to the quarter-final stages.

The quarter-final matches were confirmed after England defeated Colombia on penalties in the final last-16 match of the tournament in Moscow on Tuesday, July 3.

Fifa World Cup 2018 - Quarter-final line-ups

Match Date Time Venue Uruguay vs France Friday, June 7 7:30 pm IST, 5 pm local, 3 pm BST Nizhny Novgorod Brazil vs Belgium Friday, June 7 11:30 pm IST, 9 pm local, 7 pm BST Kazan Sweden vs England Saturday, June 8 7:30 pm IST, 5 pm local, 3 pm BST Samara Russia vs Croatia Saturday, June 8 11:30 pm IST, 9 pm local, 7 pm BST Sochi

How did the teams progress to the quarter-finals

Uruguay

Uruguay progressed to the quarter-final after beating Portugal 2-1 on Saturday, June 30. Edinson Cavani starred with a brace while Diego Godin & Co. shut out Cristiano Ronaldo as Fernando Santos' men struggled to make find space inside the box.

France came up with a clinical performance in their Round of 16 tie, beating 2014 runners-up Argentina 4-3. 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe troubled the Albiceleste with his pace and scored a double as Lionel Messi & Co. crashed out.

Brazil

Brazil registered a comprehensive win over underdogs Mexico on Monday, July 2 as goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino sent them into the last-eight.

Despite a near-perfect show from the five-time champions, the match was marred by Neymar's on-field theatrics, which haven't gone down well with football fans across the world.

Belgium

Belgium became the first team since Germany in 1970 to overturn a two-goal deficit in a World Cup knockout match.

The European powerhouses were stunned and facing an early exit when Japan struck twice to take a 2-0 lead at the hour-mark in their Round of 16 tie on Monday.

However, Belgium displayed tremendous fighting spirit as they came back from behind to win the tie 3-2. An injury-time winner from Nacer Chadli broke Japanese hearts and brought relief to Belgium and its fans.

Sweden

Sweden stunned sixth-ranked Switzerland 1-0 in their Round of 16 tie at St. Petersburg on Tuesday, July 3. A second-half goal from Emil Forsberg separated the two teams in what was a dull affair.

England

England won a penalty shootout for the first time in their World Cup history to make the progress to their first quarter-final since 2006.

Young goalkeeper Jordan Pickford emerged the hero as he denied Colombia defender Carlos Bacca's shot to help England win 4-3 on penalties after the two teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of 120 minutes in Moscow.

Russia

The lowest-ranked side at the World Cup stunned former champions Spain on penalties (4-3) on Sunday as goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was in top form for the hosts.

The La Roja had plenty of possession but struggled to make any meaningful use of it even as Russian defenders came up with a spirited display.

Croatia

Croatia also needed penalties to beat Denmark in a game that witnessed early drama. Luka Modric's missed penalty in the normal time did not cost them the match as the Real Madrid midfielder stepped up in the shootouts to convert a decisive one from the spot.