England created World Cup history on Tuesday, July 3 in Moscow when they defeated Colombia 4-3 on penalties to reach the last-eight of the ongoing edition of the quadrennial tournament.

The Three Lions had never won on penalties at a World Cup and had lost six of their last seven shootouts at major tournaments until Tuesday.

They had been eliminated from World Cups thrice (1990, 1998 and 2006) on penalties and had suffered a similar fate not once but thrice in European Championships as well — 1996, 2004 and 2016 despite having had squads filled with superstars.

Questions about a possible penalty shootout situation were inevitable during the pre-match press conference attended by coach Gareth Southgate, who himself had made a costly error from the spot at Euro 96.

Southgate insisted that his young bunch had been working on taking kicks from the spot in the lead up to the World Cup. The former England international had even psychologically profiled players who were potential penalty takers, according to reports in the British media.

The results showed on another nervous night in Moscow as four of the five English players converted from the spot. Liverpool's Jordan Henderson was the only player to miss following a wonderful effort from Colombian shot-stopper David Ospina.

Earlier in the evening, England were heading towards a win in the normal time after Harry Kane's goal from the spot in the 57th minute. However, Colombia's Yerry Mina scored an injury-time equaliser to force an extra-time, which ended with deadlock unbroken.

The historic shootout

Emotions were running high and the English players had a psychological battle to win when the match went to the penalties.

Colombian captain added to the pressure by taking a wonderful penalty but his English counterpart stepped up and delivered. Henderson's miss came after Juan Cuadrado, Marcus Rashford and Luis Muriel made no mistakes.

Just when England were trailing 3-2, Colombia's Mateus Uribe rattled the crossbar from the spot after which Trippler successfully converted. More agony came Colombia's way when young Jordan Pickford came up with a brilliant save to deny Carlos Bacca.

Eric Dier then scored, giving the English fans the much-needed relief and joy. The Three Lions had made it to the quarter-final of the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

