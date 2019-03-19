A female intern at India Unbound, a magazine publication agency in Mumbai, has been arrested for allegedly killing an editor. Thane Rural police said that 44-year-old Nityanand Pandey was allegedly sexually harassing the 24-year-old intern, Ankita Mishra, for the past two years.

Taking the matter into her own hands, she along with the publication's printer, 34-year-old Satish Mishra, killed Nityanand last week. He was reported missing by his family on March 15. Nityanand's body was found on Saturday under a bridge in Bhiwandi.

"Over the past two years, Nityanand Pandey would allegedly sexually harass the woman at the workplace and she had protested against it. He refused to give her a promotion and coaxed her to have sexual relations with him," Sanjay Hazare, a police inspector at Bhiwandi police station, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"Based on our probe, we have arrested Ankita Mishra, who worked as an assistant to Nityanand Pandey, and Satish Umashankar Mishra, 34, who ran a printing press where the deceased's news magazine was printer," Thane Superintendent of Police Shivaji Rathod added.

Ankita was working with Nityanand for the past three years and claims she was facing sexual harassment at his hands for two years. She then conspired with Satish to eliminate him.

The police explained how the duo committed the crime. Rathod said that Ankita along with Satish convinced Nityanand to go on a drive with them to show him a sea-facing house in Uttan. In the car, Satish gave Nityanand a drink spiked with sedatives. When Nityanand fell asleep, the duo took him out of the car, strangled him with a rope and left the body near a creek in Khardi village.

A case of murder has been filed against Ankita and Satish.