A 22-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by her husband following a dispute over dowry, police said Friday.

Sonali was married to Ajit (22) for three years and was allegedly being harassed for not bringing enough dowry by her in-laws, the victim's father claimed in the police complaint.

The body was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Behda Sadat village to make it look like a suicide, the complainant alleged.

Ajit was arrested by the police and a case was registered against him and another person, police said.

The husband, however, refuted the accusations against him and his family and claimed that Sonali ended her life by hanging herself over a family dispute.