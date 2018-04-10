A 48-year-old woman was set ablaze by her husband over a family dispute in Hyderabad on April 09. The accused named Mallesh Goud poured petrol on his wife, Mangamma.

After setting her on fire, he locked his wife and children in two separate rooms and fled from the scene. The victim was rescued by her neighbor, who later admitted her to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

She has sustained 80 percent burn injuries and her condition remains to be critical. A case has been registered against Goud under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 498-A (subjecting a married woman to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. The couple has two children and has been married for 32 years.