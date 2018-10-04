A 34-year-old woman has been injured after she was thrown from a culvert in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, allegedly by her husband and his family over dowry, police said on Thursday.

Anjali, who was apparently thrown on Wednesday night, was found in the morning by the police, which rushed her to a hospital, a police officer said.

A complaint was registered by the victim's mother at the city police station, accusing her son-in-law and his family members of the incident as their dowry demand was apparently not met, the officer said.

Police are probing the matter.

No arrests have so far been made in this connection, the officer added.