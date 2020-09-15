Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Tisca Chopra and Anubhav Sinha have applauded Jaya Bachchan for her speech given in favour of the film industry at the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Bollywood has come under fire after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput with many people making a series of charges against some celebrities. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, MP Jaya Bachchan said on Monday, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language."

Jaya Bachchan slammed actor Ravi Kishan, as she added, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain."

Kangana Ranaut, who is vocal about Bollywood, mocked Jaya Bachchan, as she tweeted, "Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also."

Kangana Ranaut also extended her support to Ravi Kishan and wrote, "Typical of archaic/chauvinistic men never give a woman her due not even for her bravery, courage and undying will to take on the system for people and their fundamental rights, look for a man behind her success and guts, shame on you #IstandwithRaviKishan."

Probably, Kangana Ranaut is only Bollywood celebrity, who is not happy with Jaya Bachchan's speech at the Rajya Sabha. But there were many celebs, who were proud of the wife of megastar Amitabh Bachchan for standing the industry and speaking in favour of its people. Some of them took to Twitter to appreciate Samajwadi MP.

Farhan Akhtar: (Folded hands) Respect. She has always stood up to be counted when it mattered. #JayaBachchan

Dia Mirza: Jayaji is absolutely right. So grateful that she spoke up for our industry. We are always committed to contribute towards social upliftment and social good. The industry has always helped governments. This vilification of our film industry is unjust and condemnable.

Taapsee Pannu: For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It's time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how! yet again a woman from the industry spoke up Folded hands #Respect

Tisca Chopra: Bravo #JayaBachchan.. you have spoken what many many of us have been feeling. A rotten egg or two do not an industry make. We owe the industry big, for giving us a chance to actualise dreams & indeed be the place that has allowed us and our families to prosper Folded hands

Sonam K Ahuja: I want to be her when I grow up..

Anubhav Sinha: जया जी को सादर प्रणाम भेजता हूँ। जिनको पता नहीं वो देख लें। रीढ़ की हड्डी ऐसी दिखती है।

Priyanka Chaturvedi: Very well spoken Jaya ji. Her words came in support for an industry she has worked in and is passionate about. The movie industry is India's soft power and for it to be maligned/dismissed is unfair.