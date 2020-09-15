Kangana Ranaut has attacked actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan after she took a dig at actor and Lok Sabha member Ravi Kishan over his comments on Bollywood's nexus with drugs cartels.

She questioned Jaya Bachchan whether she would have made such comments in the Rajya Sabha if her family members had met the fate of Sushant Singh Rajput. Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us," Kangana Ranaut tweeted.

"I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language, " she told the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour.

'

BJP MP Ravi Kishan had spoken about the Bollywood's nexus with drugs cartel. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the NCB has started investigating the film industry's connection with drugs cartel and arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Jay Panda has joined Kangana in criticizing Jaya's statement. "Wasn't expecting that Jaya ji would not show support for those fighting against drug cartels & the ISI linked funding network that exists within Bollywood. I wish senior industry figures would call out the deep rooted dangers these represent. It matters for India's future,[sic]" he tweeted.