Actor-Politician Jaya Bachchan, who is famous for her unapologetic remarks has recently slammed actor Ravi Kishan for defaming the film industry in Lok Sabha. Amid the ongoing debate of drug mafias and substance abuse in the industry, actor Ravi Kishan raised his voice for the drugs-related allegations in the film industry and claimed that it's a conspiracy by Pakistan and China to destroy the country's younger citizens.

This did not go well with the veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan and she slammed Ravi Kishan for defaming the industry. She said, "Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain."

Apparently, the famous Bhojpuri and Hindi movie actor Ravi said, "Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries," in the Lok Sabha on Day One of parliament's monsoon session on Monday.

Jaya Bachchan's Zero Hour notice

In parliament, the time instantly following the Question Hour has come to be known as "Zero Hour". Member of Parliament can raise issues of critical importance in the Zero Hour subject to approval by the Speaker. Jaya Bachchan was so furious over the talks revolving around the drugs-related scandals in Bollywood that the Rajya Sabha MP has given a Zero Hour notice to discuss the issue of the film industry being defamed.

Jaya Bachchan sounded like a hypocrite: Telangana BJP

Though Jaya has hit back at the Bhojpuri actor for tarnishing the image of Bollywood, other MPs have called out Jaya for being a hypocrite and trying to save the image of the film industry. Telangana BJP spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao criticised her by saying the Samajwadi Party MP Jaya 'exhibited her irresponsibility as a Parliamentarian".

"She hasn't condemned the drug menace, which is destroying the lives of young people across India, including young actors and actresses in her own film industry. She hasn't condemned drug dependence, addiction, and peddling by young Bollywood, Tollywood, sandalwood actors, whose names were recently released by NCB and some are even arrested," said the spokesperson.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Till now, NCB has arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others under the NDPS act. As per the sources, Rhea revealed some big names in the drug racket from Bollywood including Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and more. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by committing suicide on June 14, 2020. Though his family and fans refused to believe that it was a suicide and claimed that the young actor was murdered or abetted to suicide by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.