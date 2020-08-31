After Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV and Lakshmi Manchu, Taapsee Pannu has raised their voices against the witch hunt of Rhea Chakraborty. They condemned the media trial for overtaking the judiciary.

A lot of charges have been made against Rhea Chakraborty with the regard to the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. But not many in the film industry have come forward to defend her. However, after her recent interview, Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu decided to urge them. She shared a long note and captioned it with, "Wake up my industry friends... stop this lynching. #letthetruthprevail"

"#JusticeForSushanthSinghRajput I #JusticeForRheaChakraborty -- I watched the complete interview with Rhea Chakraborty and Rajdeep Sardesai. I thought a lot about if I should respond or not. I see so many people so silent because the media has made a monster out of a girl," read the note shared by Lakshmi Manchu.

The actress continued, "I don't know the truth and I want to know the truth and I hope the truth will come out in the most honest way. I have complete trust in the judiciary system and all the agencies that are involved in bringing justice to Sushant. But until then can we restrain ourselves from being evil and cruel and lynching of person and her entire family without knowing the facts. I can only imagine the pain the entire family is going through with these so-called media trials."

Lakshmi Manchu concluded, "If something like this happened to me I would want my colleagues to stand up for me at least the ones that know me to say back off hang on leave her alone and I ask all of you to do the same back off hang on leave her alone until the entire truth is officially released. I am pained by what we have become. How are we being authentic if we don't speak our heart when we have a voice to lend. I'm standing up for my colleague. ._ _I

Later, Taapsee Pannu retweeted her note and requested everyone to respect the judiciary. The actress tweeted, "I didn't know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn't proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased's sanctity Folded hands."