Ram Gopal Varma has posted a series of tweets on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's interview and media needs to be reminded the world is in middle of 2 pandemics.

Ram Gopal Varma has been vehemently criticizing media and journalists especially Arnab Goswami ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He also condemned the media trail and witch hunt on Rhea Chakraborty in his recent video. Now he has expressed his happiness over the actress speaking about all the allegations against her in a recent interview with Rajdeep Sardesai.

Soon after watching the interview of Rhea Chakraborty, Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account on August 27 to talk about it. The filmmaker tweeted, "Finally the other side of the witch hunt of Rhea. The tenet of Journalism is to be fair and I thought Arnab and various murdered it, but now I want to thank India today and @sardesairajdeep for reviving it."

Sharing the link of her interview, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "After watching her AajTak interview in anybody who can call oneself a human being should hang head in shame unless they can answer to @Tweet2Rhea looking into her eyes .. it's a shame on all of us not to look at it logically."

Talking about money laundering allegations against Rhea Chakraborty, RGV said, "Her one point of 15 cr transfer that it can be cleared by concerned authorities disclosing where the money came from and where it went. That is proof enough about the witch hunt. ignoring @Tweet2Rhea's plight will be a danger to all of citizens."

Ram Gopal Varma said that Rhea Chakraborty should be treated as a human being. The director wrote, "If any human doesn't understand this interview of @Tweet2Rhea then one is not human because being human is about treating fellow humans as human."

Ram Gopal Varma added, "I wouldn't be knowing the reasons why @Tweet2Rhea was silent for all this time but the only way to counter the lynch media like Arnab and other clone channels is to come out with the facts minute by minute the very way he lynches with lies minute by minute."

A day after her interview went on air, Rhea Chakraborty was with huge support and #JusticeForRhea trended on social media. Talking about it Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on August 28, "FINALLY SOME SANITY. #JusticeForRhea IS TRENDING IN INDIA. To understand why, watch this eye opening interview of ⁦@Tweet2Rhea."

Ram Gopal Varma added, "This interview is the best thing @Tweet2Rhea did and should continue to do non stop. Only way to check the lies of fake media is by putting out the truth in the same speed as them Nothing is more dangerous than silence in today's times #JusticeForRhea."

Ram Gopal Varma requested everyone support Rhea Chakraborty and allow for fair hearing. The director tweeted, "If u don't support someone being unfairly hunted, no one is going to support when you are unfairly hunted. JUST GIVE HER A FAIR HEARING @Tweet2Rhea #JusticeForRhea."

Ram Gopal Varma concluded, "Radical media needs to be reminded world is in middle of 2 pandemics - 1 medical and 1 economic and they are more important issues to be covered than nonstop covering of likes of grilling a swiggy delivery boy who took food to Rhea's house. We seeing lowest lows of journalism."