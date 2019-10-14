Facebook was abuzz on October 6 as a video of protests in Indonesia posed as one from Kashmir, which falsely depicted the confrontation between the Indian police and a group of protestors.

The 3.13-minute video was shared by a Facebook page with a fake name BBC News Kashmir and stated, "police use teargas to disperse student protest.......#kashmirnews #freedom #newskashmir."

Initially, the video managed to garner nearly 1,700 shares and 98,000 views but was taken down later on.

Truth/False

The page transparency for the BBC News Kashmir page was found and revealed details that the Facebook page impersonating BBC News was set up on August 6, 2019, which was run by admins based in Bangladesh. The page used the logo and name of the British organisation and revealed anti-Indian content before also.

The official BBC News also has categorised its services in India based on languages and not states or geographical locations.

With further research and keyword search on Google, Alt News found that the video was shot during the clash between the protestors and Indonesian police that took place in September 2019 in Jakarta.

The word Polisi in Bahasa was written on the body shield of the policemen which are seen in the video.

Here is the description from a similar Getty Image photo shot on September 30, 2019.

"Indonesian students clashed with police during a demonstration in Jakarta, on 30 September 2019, Indonesia. Demonstrations were held to urge the government and parliament to cancel the revision of the Indonesian Code Law and Anti-Corruption Law which weakened the function of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK."

Verdict

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 and removal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, several videos are being circulated on social media spreading misinformation.

Thus the video shared by the page impersonating BBC News depicting the Indian police brutality on Kashmiri students is false and is originally a video of a recent protest from Indonesia.