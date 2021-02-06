Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has pitched for scientific future where people can teleport, instead of commuting physically from one place to the other. Appearing on the invite-only Clubhouse app, he detailed Facebook's progress in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology.

Under the name 'Zuck23,' Zuckerberg said, "We should be teleporting, not transporting," and hinted that work is going on at Facebook's Reality Labs.

"One of the things that [VR] will unlock is the ability to live anywhere you want and be present in another place and really feel like you are there," the Facebook CEO said."It is going to unlock a lot of economic opportunity because people will be able to live where they want and increasingly work where they want and kind of teleport into place. I am also pretty optimistic about the impact on climate, in reducing the amount of commuting that people have to do. I think the advance in electric cars in reducing emissions is great and exciting, but I tell my team that it is easier to move bits of atoms around so we should be teleporting, not driving."

Clubhouse is a new social media platform that is audio-only and users can participate only on invitation and it claims to be "the world's buzziest new social network." In fact, Zuckerberg's participation in 'The Good Time Show,' a talk show in the app came as a surprise for many, where he discussed extensively for about 15 minutes on VR and AR technology, giving insights into the research being undertaken at Facebook's Reality Labs.

Combination of VR and AR

Zuckerberg suggested a combination of both VR and AR technologies to achieve the dream of teleportation. While VR that makes use of the entire display and immerses users in a different world, AR allows users to place things into the physical world around them, giving a reality picture around.

Giving the example of how AR would help solve the problem that led to the failure of Google Glass, he said the technology will have to be made socially acceptable and miniaturized into thick-rimmed glasses.

Zuckerberg said the progress is steady at his labs on foundational technologies that will revolutionize the future of travel wit the help of both VR and AR. "There is getting all the graphics and visual systems to really feel like you are immersed in the space. There's a long path of technology that needs to get done to kind of get that to be as realistic as you would want on VR," he said.

In view of the lockdowns, the remote workin has reiterated that there is no need for physical offices and said Facebook is planning to allow 50 percent of the Facebook staff to work remotely by the end of this decade with the help of VR technology.