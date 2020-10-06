Facebook on Tuesday announced to add Netflix and Zoom on its video calling app Portal for working remotely and connecting with friends, along with new titles in the 'Story Time' library.

Portal TV already offers a range of video streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, SHOWTIME and SLING TV.

"Starting today, you can enjoy all your favourite shows and movies on Netflix with Portal TV (a Netflix streaming subscription is required)," Facebook said.

The social network also introduced a new remote that features one-touch buttons for Prime Video, Facebook Watch and Netflix.

The company also added video conferencing service Zoom on Portal.

"With high-fidelity sound and an AI-powered Smart Camera for hands-free video calling, Zoom on Portal is also a great way to stay close with friends and family," Facebook said.

Facebook also expanded the 'Story Time' library with a collection of stories that reflect and celebrate the diverse families that use Portal.

"We also added the ability to control AR Effects in Photo Booth using your voice with Hey Portal."

The "Hey Portal" voice control is now available in Spanish (US) in addition to English, with more languages coming in the future.