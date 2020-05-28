As the hair and beauty salons in the state resume its services, the Bengalureans are preparing to experience the avant-garde techniques installed in these haircut centers.

Post-lockdown haircuts

From face shields to shoe covers, and temperature checks to oximeter assessments, salons in the city are fully equipped with measures to ensure the safety of their customers during the pandemic spectre.

As the fourth phase of the national lockdown meets its culmination on May 31, most of the states have decided to ease the restrictions while abiding by the strict preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus.

"The Department of Health and Family has suggested that certain rules should be followed in salons and parlours to prevent the spread of coronavirus," said state health and family welfare minister B. Sriramulu on reopening the salons and parlours.

"In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, all barbershops, hair cutting salons, and parlours should follow the latest guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs when reopening for business from Wednesday across the state except in containment zones," he added.

Salons revamp itself

The salons and barbershops were the worst-hit due to the lockdown and the decision to let open its services is seen as much-needed relief.

As facials and manicure treatments are temporarily halted in most of these centres, a compulsory hair wash before a haircut is noticeably the new amendment here.

As most of the people, including celebrities were promoting self-hair cut sessions through their social media pages, the salons are evidently one among the most required service of the hour.

The hairdressers, although may look like an alien or resemble an astronaut, are undeterred to wearing a mask, a shoe cover, a headcover and a cape that fully protects them from any sort of physical communication with the customer.

The customers meanwhile are mandated to wear masks and gloves while in the salon. Additionally, the salons should also provide sanitisers at the entrance for customers to wash their hands before and after hair cutting or shaving by the barber or his staff.

Sanitisation of equipment mandatory

The barbers should ensure that all the equipment they use for a customer are sanitised after each use. According to the protocol, they should clean these devices using 7 percent Lysol for 30 minutes, and the staff, on the other hand, should sanitise their hands after every haircut.

The government has issued 14 standard operating procedures (SOP) for the salons to ensure the safety of the workers as well as the customers during this pandemic.

While most of the luxury salons in the city have revamped their service, the small scale barber shops find it difficult to work along with the protocol.

Interestingly, some of the parlours in Bengaluru even ask their customers to fill a self-declaration form that asks them to fill their travel history, and health conditions viz. whether they have a cold or cough or if they have been exposed to the virus.