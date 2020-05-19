As India enters the fourth phase of lockdown, new restrictions and relaxations have been imposed nationwide. State-wise restrictions based on the COVID-19 situation are also in place. In Karnataka, the lockdown 4.0 relaxations include the opening of salons, parlours and barbershops till May 31. During this time, the state government has issued stern guidelines of operations for owners and clients to follow.

The Karnataka health department has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for salons, parlours and barber shops, which involves maintaining social distancing, wearing masks and necessary protective equipment, sterilising equipment and more in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's the complete list of SOPs issued by the Karnataka Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare Pankaj Kumar Pandey on Tuesday.

SOP for salons, barbershops, parlours in K'taka

All services involved in personal grooming must strictly follow the guidelines issued by the state health department. This is to that ensure the reopening of salons and parlours doesn't add to the increasing toll of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka.

Here are the guidelines everyone must follow: