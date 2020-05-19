With the number of positive coronavirus cases keeping on mounting in Karnataka, the state registered the highest single-day rise on Tuesday, May 19. According to the sources, 127 fresh Covid positive cases were reported in the state on Tuesday. The overall number of cases have thus reached 1,373 of which 802 are active cases.

Death toll reaches 40

As per the Covid update status released by the Karnataka health department, for the first time the state has crossed over 100 cases in a single day. The death toll, on the other hand, has risen to 40 while 530 people have been discharged from the hospitals.

The new death cases in the state are reported from Bellari, Vijayapura and Bengaluru where patients aged over 50 succumbed to the viral infection respectively.

Among the positive cases, a maximum of 62 cases are reported from Mandya, which is followed by 19 in Devanagere, 12 in Shivamogga, 11 in Kalaburgi, six in Bengaluru, four in Uttara Kannada and Udupi respectively, three in Hassan, two in Chikkamagaluru, and one each in Yadagiri, Chitradurga, Vijayapura, and Gadag.

A major proportion of the cases showed travel history from Mumbai, Solapur in Maharashtra, Ahmedabad, and Kerala. Other cases were reportedly secondary contacts to a previously infected patient.