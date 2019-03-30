After the dreaded Pulwama terror attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the terrorist organisation has now sent a death threat to the former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman G Madhavan Nair for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ASAT test.

According to the reports, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials received the letter from the mailbox at Nair's Sasthamangalam residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The letter was later handed over to the investigation agency by the CISF.

The letter has warned the 75-year-old Nair from supporting PM Narendra Modi and if he continues to do so he will be killed. The threat came on the same day after he praised PM Modi for the announcement of the successful test-firing of India's anti-satellite missile, Mission Shakthi.

Madhavan Nair had joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in October 2018. He confirmed that he had received a letter at his residence. "I have not read the letter but the investigation officers contacted me and divulged about the content of the letter," he said, reports Indian Defence News.

The former ISRO chairman had praised the Modi for the ASAT test and criticised the UPA government for their lack of political will as they did not allow this test earlier. "Now Modiji has taken the initiative and he had the political will and courage to say that we will do this. We have now demonstrated this to the whole world", said Nair, adds the report.

According to the Kerala police, the death threat came in a letter to the former ISRO chairman's house with the militant group's name mentioned on it. The letter has been sent to the forensic department for a high-profile examination and is awaiting the results.

The police have registered a case and investigations are conducted by multiple agencies over the death threat on G Madhavan Nair.

G Madhavan Nair is a Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee, who retired as the chairman of ISRO in 2009. He initiated and implemented the establishment of Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram. He also led India's first lunar orbiter mission, Chandrayaan-1.