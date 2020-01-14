It has almost several months since the news of the separation one of our favourite couples Imran Khan and Avantika Malik made headlines. Ever since then, various theories and reasons behind the fall-out have surfaced on social media. While the real reason still remains unknown, Avantika's latest cryptic post hints at a possible patch-up.

It was Imran Khan's 30th birthday on January 13, 2020. Avantika took to her Instagram handle and shared a cryptic poem. "At my last moment. In that small space. Between right now and forever. There will be no fear or regret just one last 'I love you' sent from my soul to yours," she wrote. The post makes us believe that despite the differences, Avantika still holds a soft-corner for her estranged husband Imran Khan.

Mother spills the beans

Avantika's mother Vandana Malik had opened up about the differences creeping in between the duo. "We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there's no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway," she had told In.com. When asked if there's a possibility of divorce, she had quickly added, "Absolutely not."

Imran's lack of work the reason?

Imran Khan's lack of work was cited as one of the reasons behind the split. "Imran has not faced much luck as an actor. After Katti Batti failed, offers started drying up and soon enough, he was left with no work. It's been four years that the actor is at home, doing absolutely nothing. He wanted to turn a director but that also has not taken shape the way he envisioned. He just did a small short with Dharma 2.0 and that's it," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

For the uninitiated, the separation rumours started doing the rounds after a few reports suggested that Avantika left her husband's house with their daughter Imara and was staying with her parents. Imran and Avantika dated for eight years before finally tying the knot in 2011. They have an adorable daughter Imara who was born in 2014.

Imran's weak look

A few days after the news of troubles in his marital life broke out, Imran Khan was spotted outside his gym. While Imran smiled for the paparazzi, netizens were left worried with the actor's 'weak' and 'frail' look. Almost unrecognisable in the picture, Imran Khan seemed to have lost a lot of weight and looking much, much leaner than earlier. Dressed in a white t-shirt, shorts and a cap, Imran's look left his fans worried.