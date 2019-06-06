A few days after the news of troubles in his marital life broke out, Imran Khan was spotted outside his gym. While Imran smiled for the paparazzi, netizens have been left worried with the actor's 'weak' and 'frail' look.

Almost unrecognisable in the picture, Imran Khan seems to have lost a lot of weight and looking much, much leaner than earlier. Dressed in a white t-shirt, shorts and a cap, Imran's look has left his fans worried. There were reports of the actor and his wife, Avantika Malik, having decided to call-off their wedding owing to some irreconcilable differences.

While Imran and Avantika chose to stay silent on the matter, Avantika's mother Vandana Malik had opened up on the separation news. "We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there's no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway." On being asked whether these differences would lead to divorce, her mother said, "Absolutely not."

A source told DNA, "Avantika left 24, Pali Hill, Imran's residence, a while ago with Imara (daughter). It is being said that she is currently staying with her family."

What sparked the rumours of their separation further was the fact that while on one hand, Imran Khan had stopped posting pictures of him with his wife and daughter after July, 2017. Avantika too has not shared any picture of herself with Imran Khan like earlier.

Imran Khan, who is the nephew of superstar Aamir Khan, had made his successful Bollywood debut with – Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na – opposite Genelia Dsouza. However, post the massive success of the film, Imran's career lost track. A few insignificant roles here and there and soon Imran disappeared from the big screen and also the minds of his people.