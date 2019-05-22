Of late, rumours are rife that actor Imran Khan and wife Avantika Malik are facing trouble in their marriage and that they are on the verge of ending their eight long years of marriage.

And while the duo is yet to clarify the reports, Avantika's mother Vandana Malik has opened up on the separation news. Although Vandana rubbished reports of Imran and Avantika getting legally separated, she did admit that the two are going through a rough phase but is hopeful that the differences will be sorted out.

"We all (Vandana, Avantika and Imran) read the news and let me tell you that there's no such thing. There are some differences (between the husband and wife), which will be sorted anyway," she told In.com. When asked if there's a possibility of divorce, she quickly added, "Absolutely not."

For the uninitiated, the separation rumours started doing the rounds after a few reports suggested that Avantika left her husband's house with their daughter Imara and is currently staying with her parents.

A source told DNA, "Avantika left 24, Pali Hill, Imran's residence, a while ago with Imara (daughter). It is being said that she is currently staying with her family."

Imran and Avantika dated for eight years before finally tying the knot in 2011. They have an adorable daughter Imara who was born in 2014.

On the work front, Imran, who is superstar Aamir Khan's nephew, began his journey in Bollywood as a child actor. However, it was Aamir who launched him as a lead actor in his production venture Jaane Tu.. Ya Jaane Na alongside Genelia D'Souza. Later, he acted in movies - Delhi Belly, I Hate Luv Storys, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein among others. He was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Katti Batti, which released in 2015. Imran made his debut as a director last year with Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.