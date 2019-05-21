Actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika Malik are reportedly on the verge of ending their marriage. It has been reported that Avantika has already left Imran's house with their daughter, and is now staying with her family.

As reported, Imran and Avantika might end their marriage due to "irreconcilable differences". "Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran's residence, a while ago with Imara. It is being said that she is currently staying with her family," DNA quoted a source as saying.

A look at Imran and Avantika's Instagram suggests that the rumours might actually be true, and things have not been going well between the couple since quite some time.

Imran, who earlier used to post a lot of pictures of him and his wife, did not post any such photos on Instagram since quite some time. The last photo of them together he shared was on July 18, 2017 to wish her birthday.

After that there is no picture involving Imran and his wife. He did not even wish her birthday on Instagram in 2018, like he did in 2017.

On the other side, Avantika too has been posting a lot of pictures on Instagram but not a single one of them together since quite some time. Moreover, one of her recent posts in April this year suggested there is something wrong.

The post that was headlined as "One morning she woke up different", ended with lines as, "life is way too short to leave the key to your happiness in someone else's pocket".

Although it is still not confirmed if Imran and Avantika are actually heading for a divorce, the rumours cannot be ignored considering the apparent situation.

The actor and his wife had dated each other for eight years before tying the knot in 2011. Their family was complete when they became parents to a girl in 2014.