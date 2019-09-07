The news about trouble in Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's paradise had broken many hearts. The couple have now been living separately and it was reported that Imran had been trying to make amends to get back Avantika in his life. But it looks like their marriage is heading towards a divorce.

Avantika shared a heartfelt cryptic note on her Instagram which hinted at her possible divorce and walking away from her husband Imran after 8 years of marriage. Later, she deleted the post. The couple has a 5-year-old daughter Imara.

"Sometimes. you have to walk away. You have to look at the things you're giving energy to and realize that even though you could stay. and try to win their approval or try to make it up their ladder, you could also make the brave choice to take whatever energy you have left to a space that welcomes you. It's never an easy decision to make. and it's never easy to accept that you might be walking down a path that will involve risk and new unknowns. but there are times in life where walking away is the best thing to do for your health, and who you are becoming. Even if it means that people will change their opinions of you...opinions of you that are not even rooted in truth. You may still need to walk away, trusting there is so much more ahead of you - Morgan Harper Nichols," read the post.

Imran and Avantika, who have known each other since childhood, have been living separately for the past few months. Avantika's mother Vandana Malik had earlier rubbished the reports of Imran and Avantika getting legally separated. However, she did admit that the two are going through a rough phase but was hopeful that the differences will be sorted out.