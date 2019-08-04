While on one hand, we had some of the biggest celebrity weddings taking place this year, on the other, we were left with some heart-breaking breakups. Let's take a look at the most shocking break-ups of 2019 so far.

Imran Khan – Avantika Malik: When news of trouble in Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's marital life started floating, it did break our hearts. It was Avantika's mother who spilled the beans on the trouble in the duo's life. Last heard, Imran was trying to make amends and get back with his wife.

Dia Mirza – Sahil Sangha: Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha released a joint statement announcing that though they remain friends, they are parting ways as a couple.

Srishty Rode – Manish Naggdev: Fans were shocked when one of the most loved couples on the small screen, Srishty Rode and Manish Naggdev, decided to part ways. The two had been dating for four years and were even officially engaged in February 2018.

Talking about their separation, Manish told TOI, "Srishty and I are not together anymore. I don't wish to give a reason because there is none in particular. All I can say is, minor disagreements and difference of opinion led to it. We were expecting different things from each other. Around three weeks ago, we realised that things were not working out as expected. So, we discussed the future of our relationship and decided that it was better to part ways. I have immense love and respect for Srishty and I will always cherish the time spent with her."

Vicky Kaushal – Harleen Sethi: Female fans were left heartbroken when they got to know that Bollywood's new heartthrob Vicky Kaushal was already taken. Vicky had even spoken lovingly about ladylove Harleen in several interviews. But their relationship remained quite short-lived and the couple broke-up soon.

Kanika Dhillon - Prakash Kovelamudi: Just a few days after enjoying the success of their joint venture – Judgementall Hai Kya, the duo announced that they are parting ways. Reports say that the duo was just waiting for the film to release so that the news doesn't affect it.