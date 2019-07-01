Vicky Kaushal's onscreen performances have generated the same kind of buzz that his off-screen life has. The interest around one of the country's most eligible bachelors refuses to die down and rightly so! Well, ladies, brace yourselves as this particular piece of information might be very hard to digest.

After breaking up with Harleen Sethi, Vicky Kaushal is allegedly seeing actress Malavika Mohanan. It has barely been a few months since Vicky Kaushal made news for his relationship with actress Harleen Sethi and then made subsequent news for their unceremonious break-up and now, the Uri actor is back in news for dating Ishaan Khatter's Beyond The Clouds co-star – Malavika Mohanan.

A pinkvilla report states, "Malavika is always talking glowingly about him to everybody. She likes him so much she cannot stop gushing about him and while Vicky is more reticent, he does these little romantic gestures, like dropping in and surprising her on the sets of one of her South films and taking her out for lunch. Vicky loves home-cooked South Indian food and often drops in on the Mohanan house in Mumbai like Thursday night. Even though he's a Punjabi, he loves the South Indian style fish-curry and rice but on Thursday he was disappointed it was not there so Malavika pulled his leg on Insta by posting "Deprived of fish curry and rice. Life is not a Mani Ratnam film today."

Prior to this, Vicky Kaushal was also in news for his alleged closeness to Katrina Kaif and Bhumi Pednekar. Bhumi was cited as the reason for his breakup with Harleen Sethi. Needless to say, Malavika and Vicky look fabulous together and we hope this time, Vicky comes out in the open and accepts his relationship.