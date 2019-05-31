Katrina Kaif, who has been busy promoting her film Bharat, has finally reacted to rumours of dating Vicky Kaushal.

In an interview with Spotboye, the gorgeous actress opened up on the link-up rumours, saying that these rumours do not bother her anymore, as she feels that such gossips are a part of an actor's profession.

Denying the buzz to be false, Katrina said that she has become mature enough to ignore such link-up rumours, and focus on her work, because she feels ultimately that is what matters.

"It doesn't even matter. These rumours are part and parcel of our life. Now I have that maturity to understand all that matters is the work that you do. That's what will make you sustain, that's what the audience love you for or judge you on. All the rest just comes and goes as these are part of the job. We chose to come into the spotlight. There are a lot of people who hate to come into spotlight. But that is the nature of being an actor, you have to accept and make peace with public speculation. Some days it will be truthful, some days not truthful," Katrina told the entertainment portal.

A few days ago it was reported that Vicky and Katrina are in a relationship, and the former often drops and picks her up from film locations. It was reported that the two were not willing to make it public yet, and were just taking their own sweet time.

However, now Katrina completely denying the rumours, we can safely say that she is very much single.

On the work front, the diva is again going to be seen romancing Salman Khan in Bharat. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Disha Patani and Sunil Grover among others.