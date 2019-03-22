Every year, the industry produces a number of phenomenal talents. While many manage to rise and shine, there are many who are just lost into oblivion. The same could have been said about Vicky Kaushal, had he not been a part of films like – Uri and Raazi. Though Vicky had established the abundance of acting brilliance he had with his first film – Masaan – it took the industry a lot longer to recognise his acting potential. And now that they have, there's no looking back for the actor.

While the young lads of the industry consider and name him as the most talented star, almost all female contemporaries have their eyes set on him. From Katrina Kaif to Alia Bhatt, the leading ladies of the industry want to be paired up opposite the Uri actor. There have been reports of Vicky Kaushal having parted ways with girlfriend Harleen Sethi. She has not only unfollowed Vicky on Instagram but has also been liking a couple of heartbreak posts on social media.

As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, a director who has worked with him in the past fears that he would not be able to afford him anymore. "I don't think I can get the same actor for the same price. His market has changed. I don't know whether he has changed. But he now hangs around with Karan Johar and his ilk. So I guess they advise him on how to move forward in life, And that's a good thing," the director said. Not just that, the report claims the director feels Vicky's success has gone into his head and he is unable to see the ground beneath.

There were also the reports of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's closeness the reason behind his split with girlfriend Harleen Sethi.