Srishty Rode of Bigg Boss 12 fame, has been making headlines for her non-diplomatic attitude and uber-glamorous fashion sense. Not only does the diva enjoy a huge fan-following outside the house, but she has found many admirers of her looks and her dressing sense inside the house as well.

One of the most glamorous contestants of the season, Srishty is the only style trendsetter among the singles this year.

However, we do feel that Srishty's looks and mannerisms are heavily inspired by Hina Khan from Bigg Boss season 11. Not only does she look cute in those adorable night suits, but her mannerisms also remind us of a great deal of Hina Khan.

Srishty's boyfriend, Manish Naggdev, has been praising the actress from outside the house for sticking to her grounds and never compromising on her morals. The fact that she puts up her opinions and views so strongly in front of the housemates, has made her one of the most promising contestants this season.

Let's take a look at her some of her glamorous pictures from Instagram.