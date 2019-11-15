It has almost been six months since the news of the separation one of our favourite couples Imran Khan and Avantika Malik made headlines. Ever since then, various theories and reasons behind the fall-out have surfaced on social media.

Avantika Malik has shared a cryptic post on social media that hints at the reason behind the split. "Ideal love is fostered only between two sincere, mature and independent people. Real love is not two people clinging to each other; it can only be fostered between two strong people secure in their individuality," she wrote on Instagram.

Imran's lack of work the reason?

Imran Khan's lack of work was cited as one of the reasons behind the split. "Imran has not faced much luck as an actor. After Katti Batti failed, offers started drying up and soon enough, he was left with no work. It's been four years that the actor is at home, doing absolutely nothing. He wanted to turn a director but that also has not taken shape the way he envisioned. He just did a small short with Dharma 2.0 and that's it," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

The source further added that Imran had become irritable and would react at the littlest of things. "All their savings were getting used up and Avantika had to finally rely on her side of the family to support them. There were regular arguments between him and Avantika and their house became a debating platform each day. Avantika couldn't take it anymore and realised that all these regular tiffs and fights were affecting their child Imaara. She called her family and told them everything. They tried various ways to reconcile but to no avail. Both Imran and Avantika were fuming and they decided to take some time off their marriage and she moved out with the kid," the source said.

Imran's frail look

A few days after the news of troubles in his marital life had broken out earlier this year, Imran Khan was spotted outside his gym looking frail and weak. Imran Khan seemed to have lost a lot of weight and looking much leaner than earlier. Dressed in a white t-shirt, shorts and a cap, Imran's look had left his fans worried.