The trouble in Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's marriage is far from over. The couple had been living separately and Imran is trying to make amends to get Avantika back in his life. Avantika's recent cryptic note on her Instagram also hinted at her possible divorce with her husband Imran after 8 years of marriage. None of them have spoken about what led to the growing differences between them, however, if the latest reports are to believed, Imran's financial issues was one of the major reason behind the couple's separation.

"Imran has not faced much luck as an actor. After Katti Batti failed, offers started drying up and soon enough, he was left with no work. It's been four years that the actor is at home, doing absolutely nothing. He wanted to turn a director but that also has not taken shape the way he envisioned. He just did a small short with Dharma 2.0 and that's it," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

The source further added that Imran had become irritable and would react at the littlest of things. "All their savings were getting used up and Avantika had to finally rely on her side of the family to support them. There were regular arguments between him and Avantika and their house became a debating platform each day. Avantika couldn't take it anymore and realised that all these regular tiffs and fights were affecting their child Imaara. She called her family and told them everything. They tried various ways to reconcile but to no avail. Both Imran and Avantika were fuming and they decided to take some time off their marriage and she moved out with the kid," the source said.

Imran and Avantika, who have known each other since childhood, have been living separately for the past few months. Avantika's mother Vandana Malik had earlier rubbished the reports of Imran and Avantika getting legally separated. However, she did admit that the two are going through a rough phase but was hopeful that the differences will be sorted out.