Predictions regarding a possible doomsday have been ruling the internet for several years, but until now, nothing eventful that matches an apocalyptic scale has happened on earth, and the blue planet continues to be the perfect haven for life to flourish. And now, doomsday predictions made by deceased pastor Dr. F Kenton Beshore, who was the former president of the World Bible Society have gone viral on the internet.

The end of the world begins in 2021

Beshore made these predictions before his death in 2016. The pastor claimed that the beginning of the end of the world will be triggered in 2021, and the second coming of Christ will happen in 2028, after seven years of the tribulation period.

The pastor strongly believed that there are sufficient signs in the world that indicate the possibility of an imminent world end. According to Beshore, two world wars that happened in the 20th century, and the birth of Israel are all pointing to the end of the world.

"Jesus was saying, in effect, that when you see the birth pains – World War I and II and famines, pestilences and earthquakes – you will know that His return is drawing near. It literally means 'born one.' Jesus said this 'born one' (nation of Israel) will be in existence when He returns. Seven major signs have already been fulfilled, five major signs are currently being fulfilled, and 15 more major signs are yet to be fulfilled," predicted Beshore, Express.co.uk reports.

Catastrophic events await earth

Several followers of Beshore strongly believes that 2021 has already started showing signs of an imminent doomsday. According to these followers, the seven-year tribulation period that will begin in 2021 will be characterized by devastating events like asteroid hits, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and giant tsunamis.

Interestingly, a powerful earthquake rattled Croatia earlier this week, and it was followed by several aftershocks. The earthquake in Croatia was so powerful, and it destroyed several villages and cities in the country.

Some doomsday mongers including pastor Paul Begley believe that the recent world events that include the coronavirus outbreak and tensions in the Middle East are also signaling the possibility of an apocalypse in the near future.