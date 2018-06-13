Muslims across the world are all set to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan and mark the beginning of the new month Shawwal with Eid al-Fitr (Eid ul-Fitr).

This year, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on June 15 at most of the places across the world, but the date can change to June 14 or June 16, depending on the sighting of the new moon.

As part of Eid celebrations, Muslims around the world mark the beginning of the new month by offering prayers and after that, they greet each other. Families also prepare feasts and organise get-togethers to celebrate the festival.

But if you are not with your loved ones to mark the day, you can send them quotes and messages and some verses from the Quran to wish them on the happy occasions.

Here are the verses from Quran, messages and quotes to share with family:

O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that ye may (learn) self-restraint." — al-Baqarah, 2:183

O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous." — Surat Al-Baqarah 2:183

The best charity is that given to a relative who does not like you." — Fiqh-us-Sunnah:V3N100

Do good deeds properly, sincerely and moderately and know that your deeds will not make you enter Paradise, and that the most beloved deed to Allah's is the most regular and constant even though it were little." — Prophet Muhammad (s) as narrated by A'isha (ra) in Sahih Bukhari, vol. 8, hadith 471

And whosoever fears Allaah and keeps his duty to Him, He will make a way for him to get out (from every difficulty)" — al-Talaaq 65:2

Eid Mubarak — (Blessed Eid)

Kul 'am wa enta bi-khair! — (May every year find you in good health!)

Eid Saeed! — (Happy Eid) Taqabbala Allahu minna wa minkum. — ( May Allah accept from us, and from you.)

May you find your peace and happiness for all the fast and prayers to Allah. Have a peaceful and happy Ramadan. The new moon has been sighted and its the time to celebrate the end of Ramadan season. Wishing you the warm greetings of the festival. Happy Eid 2017 wishes to you and your family.

May Allah always guide you all throughout your journey in life. I wish this Ramadan will infuse you with courage that will help you be triumphant over the adversities of life. Happy Ramadan.

The new moon has been sighted and it's the time to celebrate the end of Ramadan season. Wishing you the warm greetings of the festival. Happy Eid wishes to you and your family.