Eid al-Fitr (Eid ul-Fitr) celebration date has been announced in India, UAE, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia and Singapore. While in some countries the Shawwal moon was sighted on Thursday, in some countries it is yet to be sighted.

In India, the Shawwal moon or the new moon has not been sighted that means Eid al-Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast, will not be marked on Friday, June 15. Muslims in India will celebrate Eid on Saturday, June 16.

Not just India, even in Australia the festival of breaking the fast will be celebrated on Saturday. The Moonsighting Committee of Australia made an official announcement that the end of the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan in the Islamic calendar and the lunar month Shawwal will commence on Saturday.

In Jakarta, the moon was sighted on Thursday confirming that the festival will be celebrated on Friday. In Malaysia and Singapore also, there was a confirmation of moon sighting on Thursday.

In UAE, the Shawwal moon was sighted on Thursday, June 14, at 3:43 pm from the top of Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain, according to the International Astronomical Centre. This means that Eid will be celebrated on Friday.

In Turkey, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on June 15 until June 17.

Eid al-Fitr prayer timings in UAE Abu Dhabi: 5:50 am Dubai: 5:45 am Sharjah: 5:44 am Ajman: 5:45 am UAQ: 5:43 am RAK: 5:41 am Fujairah: 5:41 am Al Ain: 5:45 am Al Dhafrah: 5:55 am

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of holy month of Ramadan. Muslims across the world observe fasts during the 30 days of the holy month. The end of the holy month in the Islamic calendar marks the beginning of the new month Shawwal. Eid celebrations across the world are marked by offering prayers, preparing feats and organises family get-togethers.

To send Eid 2018 wishes, greetings and messages, click here.