Director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam's Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi (ENE) has allegedly been leaked on torrent sites and the full movie download is likely to take a toll on its collection at the box office.

Some miscreants allegedly record the full movie of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi during its screening in a cinema hall and released the complete film on the internet for free download. A torrent website run by miscreants is offering six different versions of the flick weighing from 2.3 GB to 200 MB for download.

The makers of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi have taken all precautionary measures to curb its piracy. They have also requested the film goers report its piracy links to them and also watch it only in cinema halls. They tried their best in taking down its pirated copy, but couple of websites still managed to retain it.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi was expected to start with a bang and make good collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie was expected to beat the records of Pellu Choopulu. It opened to good response and collected collects $98,488 from 121 locations at the US box office in the premieres, but it failed to get same response in the Telugu states and other parts of India.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi has been one of the most talked about Telugu movie, because it is the second film of Tharun Bhascker, who created a sensation with the blockbuster success of Pellu Choopulu. The movie was expected to release in large number of screens, but it could not as it had to share the total screen count with Shambho Shankara and six other new releases from the Telugu film industry.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is a buddy comedy movie and Tharun Bhascker has received a lot of applauses for exploring this rare genre in the Telugu film industry. Despite getting positive talk from everyone, the movie has failed to make good collection at the worldwide box office. Trade experts are now busy finding out the reason for its average business.

The release in limited number of screens is said to be one of the biggest reasons for poor collection of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. This aspect may also force film goers to resort to download its pirated copy. It is likely to affect the collection of the movie at the box office and incur losses to some of its distributors.