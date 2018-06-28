Director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam's Telugu movie Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi (ENE) starring Vishwaksen Naidu, Sushanth Reddy, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose and Simran Chowdary, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audiences.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is a comedy drama and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam of Pelli Choopulu has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by D Suresh Babu, Srinivas Kaushik and Venkat Siddareddy. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi story: The movie is about four software engineers, who quit their jobs to pursue their dream of making a feature film. What sort of problems these ambitious friends face in the process? Who support them to fulfill their dreams? Answers to these questions forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Debutante actors Vishwaksen Naidu, Sushanth Reddy, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose and Simran Chowdary have played the lead roles. They have done justice to their respective roles. Their performances are the highlights of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, say the audience.

Technical: Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi has decent production values. Vivek Sagar's songs and background score, Niketh Bommireddy's camera work, Ravi Teja Girijala's editing and Tharun Bhascker's punch dialogues are the attractions on the technical front of the movie, say the viewers.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's response.

Thyview‏ @Thyview

Excellent 1st half... Simple , beautiful , Funny , emotional. Tharun is at his best with his dialogues & hilarious one-liners, visuals are cool and so is the music If 2nd half is as good as 1st, this film will be remembered for a long time Main highlights of 1st half : - Dialogues - Acting of all 4 lead actors & Simran - BGM And the interval block, Go...Goa...Gone And the main crowd pulling factor is kaushik 2.0 #AbhinavGomatam he is hilarious #EeNagaranikiEmaindi @weekendcinemaus @SureshProdns Asal one hilarious scene after another...theatre is going crazy...kaushik aka #AbhinavGomatam rock chesthunnadu asalu This is Hugeeee... When was the last time u saw a feel good film ? , u laughed at silly conversations, a movie that made you think about ur life, inspired you to njoy simple things, inspires u to let go off ur fears This movie does exactly that Welcome to the New Age of TELUGU CINEMA What a ride, What a film..a pure joy for 2 hours The Flag Bearer of this new wave #TharunBhascker #EeNagaranikiEmaindi @SureshProdns @anishaambrose @weekendCinemaUs Thyview Rating : 8.25 /10 Must Watch !!! Go for it

RaJiV‏ @RajivAluri

#EeNagaranikiEmaindi is an Enjoyable fun ride..Superb work by #TharunBhascker and Good performances and native dialogues..Kaushik role will continue for more time ..Go with ur Gang and Enjoy it

Likitha.‏ @SRKTweetDiary

First half is excellent.equally good second half.Acting done by the four guys is And the dialogues by Tarun are hilarious Good one in recent times. #EeNagaranikiEmaindi @WeekendCinemaUS Loved the first half. #EeNagaranikiEmaindi Kaushik Last scene between Anisha & the guy #EeNagaranikiEmaindi

Maddy‏ @saimadhav999m

@TheDeverakonda cameo in #EeNagaranikiEmaindi Brilliant taking superb film #EeNagaranikiEmaindi techinically another high standed film #Kaushik steals d show

TollywoodTimes‏ @TollywoodTimes

Main highlights of 1st half :- Dialogues- Acting of all 4 lead actors & Simran- BGM - And the interval block, Go...Goa...Gone, And the main crowd pulling factor is kaushik 2.0 #AbhinavGomatam he is hilarious - Waiting for the second half #EeNagaranikiEmaindi @WeekendCinemas Changing the derivation of TELUGU CINEMA Long lasting film from Tharun Bhascker. Fantastic writing, All the four major young guys performed well. A perfect buddy comedy in typical Hyderabadi style. Terrific dialogues... Rating : 3.25 /5.00 Must Watch !

VamsiShekar‏ @UrsVamsiShekar

Another path breaking film from #TharunBhascker. Brilliant writing equally complimented by crazy performances by all the four young guys #EeNagaranikiEmaindi

Suresh Kondi‏ @V6_Suresh

Crazy first half.. #EeNagaranikiEmaindi

Mahanati‏ @Mahanatiii

My Fav Scene in #EeNagaranikiEmaindi is Police station episode.

