The trailer of director Tharun Bhascker's Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi‏ (ENE) has struck a chord with celebs, critics and fans and received positive reviews from them. Now, the video is taking the social media by storm.

Pelli Choopulu, which marked the debut of Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam as a director, has not only become the blockbuster at the box office but also received two national awards. Ever since it hit the screens, the filmgoers have been waiting to hear about his next directorial venture. After a gap of two years, the director is coming up with his second movie titled Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is bankrolled by Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions. The producer released its trailer on the YouTube channel of his banner and shared its link on the Twitter page of the film. He also tweeted, "Presenting you the trailer of #EeNagaranikiEmaindhi. Ika Ni Gang Tho Ra Theatre ki Chuskundham Dir: Tarun Bhascker Prod:@SureshProdns Music: Vivek Cinematography: Niketh Bommireddy #ENETrailer"

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi features new faces Vishwak Sen, Sai Sushanth, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Anisha Ambrose and Simran Chowdary in the lead roles. Its trailer offers a glimpse at its storyline, characterisation and its rich production values, which are going to be the highlights of the movie.

The trailer of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi has gone on to become an instant hit among the viewers and raised the bar of curiosity and expectations about. Many celebs, critics and filmgoers took to share their views on this video and they said they can't wait for its release. Here are some of their reviews on ENE trailer posted on Twitter.

Actress Lakshmi Manchu: Each character has its own swag. Mind-blowing savage you guys! Way to go..Can't wait to watch this super cool fun ride! Wishing the world of success to one of my fav director #TharunBhascker and the entire team!! #ENETrailer

Actor Nani: Most original and fun trailer I have seen in the recent times .. wishing the team a huge success :) #ENETrailer

Actor Vijay Deverakonda: Ee nagaraniki emaindi. Ee trailer debbaki My ticket with my gangs bought. Fix.

Comedian Vennela Kishore: #ENETrailer crazyyy

Actress Lavanya Tripathi: Simply loved this super fun trailer from super talented #tharunbhaskar and @nikethbommi ! #eenagaranikiemaindhi

Line producer SS Karthikeya: #ENETrailer #EeNagaranikiEmaindhi What a vibe this crazy-ass trailer has got! So much fun coming our way from the man himself #TharunBhascker . So happy for my buddy @nikethbommi . Bring it on guys - I'm ready with my gang!!

Critic Idlebrain Jeevi‏: #EeNagaranikiEmaindhi trailer is cool!! It's gives you the feeling of both emi vundi indulo and edho vundi indulo! I am sure the director Tharun Bhascker must have done some magic in the movie! Eagerly looking forward for it

Kartik Dayanand

Loved #ENETrailer. There's something really unique about this guy Tharun Bhascker - not sure if it's his direction or his writing, or both. He's an original and definitely a guy to watch out for.

Vamsi

Fantastic and genuine #ENETrailer. Loved it and lived it. We experience such things in our gangs. Once again #TharunBhascker came with a near reality story to impress us. Looking forward to watch it. Will be a crowd puller. @SureshProdns.

Dheeraj Krishna

Tharun Bhascker getting real good at makin watch-when-you're-stoned movies! #eenagaranikiemaindhi ‏ @madhyou A new flavour & this brought a good change to Suresh Productions. Good luck bro @RanaDaggubati #EeNagaranikiEmaindhi trailer looks so good.

RK

Fun filled .. trendy .. trailer bagundi .. looking forward .. tharun bhasckar #eenagaranikiemaindhi

I'm Groot..I'm Groot

#EeNagaranikiEmaindhi trailer is cool!! It's gives you the feeling of both emi vundi indulo and edho vundi indulo! I am sure the director Tharun Bhascker must have done some magic in the movie! @SureshProdns @SBDaggubati

ReddySaab

This #EeNagaranikiEmaindhi is a multiplex film. Almost all tarun bhaskar movies are belongs to multiplex. Stylish, fash... Trendy... Beautiful scenes.. you can enjoy peacefully.. all the best. Waiting..

SujathaNarayanan

#EeNagaranikiEmaindhi hahaha waiting to watch the whole film now. Love the curve Telugu cinema is on for the last three years ...

M S Krishna Prateek

Crazy vibes all over and Tharun Bhascker is back with a G(B)ang! Excited for #MalliRaava Dumbo(Abhinav) as 'Kaushik 2.0'

M_Buff

Loaded with fun and swag. #TharunBhascker is the next big thing in #TFI. Delivering different films and bringing out new gen actors at the right time for the industry. Take a bow sir . #ENETrailer #EeNagaranikiEmaindhi

