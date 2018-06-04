Airliner easyJet was forced to cancel a Prague-bound flight on the runway of the Bristol airport as a group of unruly passengers treated the flight 'like a nightclub'. The aircraft had to deplane more than 140 passengers onboard on the night of June 1.

Avon and Somerset police arrested a 32-year-old passenger Merthyr Tydfil for a public order offence, metro.co.uk reported. He was later released.

The airport police later took to Twitter and wrote, "Disappointing behaviour of a few who ruined a Friday flight from #BristolAirport, not just for their mates, but for the 140+ who's flight was cancelled as a result of their follow-up actions. It's an aircraft – not a nightclub."

According to Metro.co.uk, an easyJet spokesperson said in a statement that the airline was forced to delay and later cancel the flight EZY6267 due to some passengers' disruptive behaviour. Even weather played spoilsport adding to the delay.

The statement further read, "easyJet was required to cancel flight EZY6267 from Bristol to Prague on Friday due to a group of passengers behaving disruptively on board which caused a delay."

It says, "Our crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time."

Following the incident, easyJet passengers were given plenty of options to their convenience while some were offered to transfer their flight free of charge or get a refund.

According to BBC, Simon Calder, a senior travel journalist, said that the culture of the drinking at the airports needs to be addressed.

He was quoted saying, "I don't think it's too excessive to have a breathalyzer at the gate. The last thing you want on a plane, if there's an emergency evacuation, is somebody next to you who can't stand straight."