Italian premium motorcycle maker Ducati has launched a new variant to its Panigale family of supersport motorcycles in India. Christened 959 Panigale Corse, the new variant is identical to the 959 Panigale which Ducati India sells for Rs 14.53 lakh (ex-showroom) while it carries special livery inspired by the colours of the MotoGP bike of the company.

Ducati India has priced the 959 Corse at Rs 15.20 lakh (ex-showroom), which means the new variant is expensive by Rs 67,000. For the extra money, a buyer will be getting the 959 Panigale with more special and unique paint scheme inspired by MotoGP bike Desmosedici GP 18.

Ducati sells the 959 Panigale Corse in the international markets with premium cycle parts such as suspensions by Ohlins, performance silencers in titanium by Akrapovic and a lithium-ion battery while India-spec 959 Panigale Corse is devoid of these. This essentially means a buyer will be spending more just for the paint job in the 959 Panigale Corse.

Rest of the bike is identical to the standard 959 Panigale. The full-faired bike is powered by a 955cc, 90-degree, V-twin, Superqudro, Desmodromic, liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to churn out 157bhp of power at 10,500rpm and 107.4Nm of torque at 9,000rpm matched to a 6-speed Ducati Quick Shift gearbox.

The 959 Panigale Corse is fitted with an electronics package which includes ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), Engine Brake Control (EBC) and Ride-by-Wire. The motorcycle also flaunts three riding modes- Race, Sport and Wet.

The 959 Panigale measures 2,056mm in length, 1,115mm in height, 810mm in width and have a wheelbase of 1,431mm and a seat height of 830mm. The Ducati bike goes up against Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R which is more powerful and less pricey than the Ducati model.

Bookings for the 959 Panigale Corse is open at Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai. Ducati India will display the bike at DRE Track Days, which will be held at the Buddh International Circuit, on October 13-14.