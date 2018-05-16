Ducati Chennai dealership is run by VST Group

The new facility in T Nagar is a 2,500-square-foot showroom

A 6,000-square-foot service facility is located about 5 km away in Guindy

Italian premium motorcycle maker Ducati has opened an exclusive dealership in Chennai in association with VST Group, who also runs the Ducati dealership in Bengaluru. Located in Thiyagarayanagar, better known as T Nagar, this would be the eighth Ducati dealership in India.

The new facility is a 2,500-square-foot showroom that would retail motorcycles across seven categories and 27 different models, a company statement said. The entire range of Ducati motorcycles including Monster family, XDiavel, Multistrada and Hypermotard, Sport-road bike, SuperSport along with the Scrambler variants would be available at the dealership.

The showroom will also be dealing the complete range of apparels and accessories of both Ducati and Scrambler. Furthermore, the company has set up a 6,000-square-foot service facility at Guindy Industrial Estate in the city, complete with state-of-the-art equipment and a team of well-trained service personnel.

Here's what the managing director of Ducati India, Sergi Canovas had to say:

Following our partnership with VST Group in Bengaluru, Ducati India is excited to extend this partnership to Chennai now. Chennai and neighbouring cities are among some of the fastest growing markets for superbikes here in India.

In addition to the new one in Chennai, dealerships of Ducati India are located in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Kolkata.

Currently, the price range of a Ducati motorcycle begins from Rs 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom India). The Volkswagen Group-owned motorcycle maker recently launched new Monster 821 streetfighter in India for an introductory price of Rs 9.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2018 Ducati Monster 821 gets a BS-IV-compliant 821cc Testastretta L-twin engine. The updated mill now develops 108bhp of power at 9,250rpm and peak torque of 86Nm at 7,750rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox with an optional bi-directional quick-shifter and a slipper clutch. An updated LED headlamp with Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) and a full-color TFT display in place of LCD instrument console are the other major additions in the new Monster 821.