2018 Ducati Monster 821 gets a BS-IV-compliant 821cc motor

The streetfighter gets updates at headlamp, fuel tank and instrument cluster

Bookings are open and deliveries from first week of June

Locks horn against Triumph Street Triple S and Yamaha MT-09

Italian high-end motorcycle maker Ducati has launched its new Monster 821 streetfighter in India for an introductory price of Rs 9.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Ducati India dealerships have started accepting bookings for the 2018 Monster 821 while deliveries will begin only by the first week of June.

The most important addition in the new Ducati Monster 821 is the BS-IV-compliant motor. The 821cc Testastretta L-twin engine now develops 108bhp of power at 9,250rpm and peak torque of 86Nm at 7,750rpm. The number confirms power and torque has dropped by around 2bhp and 3.4Nm, respectively. The mill comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with an optional bi-directional quick-shifter and a slipper clutch.

Updated engine is not the only change in the new Monster 821. The streetfigher chiseled up its stance with a fully redesigned tank and tail. Up front, an updated LED headlamp with Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) borrowed from the elder sibling the Monster 1200 ads freshness. The new Monster 821 also flaunts a full-colour TFT display in place of LCD instrument console. It comes with the option of Ducati Multimedia System that can be paired with a Smartphone. Another notable addition in the new Monster 821 is the all-new exhaust.

2018 Ducati Monster 821 is packed with three ride modes – Urban, Touring and Sport. The motorcycle also features the Ducati Safety Pack, which comprises of Bosch 9.1MP ABS system and Ducati Traction Control, both of which have adjustable intervention levels. The Monster 821 gets 43mm forks at the front and an adjustable shock at the rear.

Ducati India will sell the new Monster 821 in three color options- Yellow, Red and Matte Black. Prospective buyers can place an order for new Monster 821 at Ducati dealerships at Delhi—NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Kolkata.

The new bike from Ducati will go up against the Triumph Street Triple S (Rs 9.19 lakh), Yamaha MT-09 (Rs 9.55 lakh), Kawasaki Z900 (Rs 7.68 lakh) and the newly launched Suzuki GSX-S750 (Rs 7.45 lakh), all prices ex-showroom Delhi.