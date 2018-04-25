Suzuki GSX-S750 made India debut at Auto Expo 2018

Suzuki Motorcycle India has increased its performance bike options with the launch of GSX-S750. The most affordable big bike in Suzuki's portfolio has been priced at Rs 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it is the second premium motorcycle of Suzuki, locally assembled in India after the 2018 Hayabusa.

Suzuki GSX-S750 made India debut at Auto Expo 2018 and bookings are currently open via Suzuki Big Bikes dealerships. The GSX-S750 competes against the Triumph Street Triple S and the Kawasaki Z900.

Suzuki GSX-S750 is a thoroughbred street fighter and draws design cues from the elder sibling, the GSX-S1000. The GSX-S750 features an edgy styling highlighted with new headlamp cluster which is protruding towards the front, sculpted fuel tank, sporty tank extensions, chunky exhaust pipe and a minimalistic rear. Suzuki will offer the GSX-S750 in Metallic Triton Blue/Glass Sparkle Black and Glass Sparkle Black/Candy Daring Red color options.

The younger member of Suzuki GSX series is powered by a 749cc, liquid-cooled, in-line, four-cylinder engine and it will belt out 114hp at 10,500rpm and 81Nm of torque at 9,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The GSX-S750 boasts of an all-digital LCD instrument console and three-level traction control. It employs premium 41mm KYB inverted forks up front with adjustable preload and compression while the rear gets monoshock, again a KYB unit. The motorcycle will run on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in with Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S21 tires.

The motorcycle is tamed by Nissin-powered twin 310mm discs up front with a four-piston caliper and a 240mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper. In addition, dual-channel ABS comes as standard.

Kawasaki Z900 has currently priced at Rs 7.68 lakh and the Triumph Street Triple S will cost Rs 9.19 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. This shows Suzuki has priced its horse competitively and that makes it a compelling case against the rivals.