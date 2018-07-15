India Kawasaki Motor launched 2018 edition of the Ninja ZX-10R on June 29. Kawasaki started local assembly of the Ninja ZX-10R this time which has resulted in the prices going down by an impressive Rs 6 lakh. The litre-class superbike is now priced at Rs 12.8 lakh (down from Rs 18.8 lakh), ex-showroom.

The ambitious move seems to have paid off as all units intended to be manufactured locally are sold out, according to Autocar. The publication claims India Kawasaki Motor has received an overwhelming nearly 100 bookings and the company has issued instructions to all dealerships to stop accepting bookings.

Deliveries of new Ninja ZX-10 is yet to start and hence Kawasaki is expected to take some time before reopening bookings for the ZX-10R. Delivering bikes to the currently placed order is expected to complete by October.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is one of the fastest track-bred motorcycles in the world. It draws power from an in-line four-cylinder 998cc liquid cooled engine that develops 197bhp at 13,000rpm and 113.5Nm of torque at 11,500rpm mated to a six-speed transmission. The 2018 version of the Ninja ZX-10R is offered as KRT edition along with a few graphical changes.

Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade, the rival-in-chief, is currently priced at Rs 14.78 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Hence, the locally assembled Ninja ZX-10R at Rs 12.8 lakh is a compelling case against the Fireblade. And let's not forget it is also the most affordable litre-class superbike in India.

Along with the locally assembled Ninja ZX-10R, Kawasaki also launched Ninja ZX-10RR, the track-spec, version last month. The Ninja ZX-10RR is also powered by the same 998cc engine while it is two seconds faster than the standard machine around Kawasaki's official test track in Kumamoto, Japan.

The ZX-10RR is fitted with seven-spoke Marchesini aluminum forged wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP rubber. True to a race-bred bike, the ZX-10RR comes with no rear seats and foot pegs. The Ninja ZX-10RR is only available in matte black colour.