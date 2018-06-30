Japanese motorcycle maker Kawasaki has started local assembly of its litre-class full-faired bikes in India. The local assembly of the Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-10RR has resulted in prices of sports bike getting reduced by up to Rs 6 lakh.

- New price Old price Difference Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Rs 12.8 lakh Rs 18.8 lakh Rs 6 lakh Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Rs 16.10 lakh Rs 21.9 lakh Rs 5.8 lakh

Both, the new Kawasaki ZX-10R and ZX-10RR will be assembled at Chakan facility near Pune. Kawasaki claims the models will be produced limited in numbers, however, the total number of units of the new Ninja ZX-10RR will be lesser than that of the new Ninja ZX-10R, as the former's global production is limited to 500 units.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is one of the fastest track-bred motorcycles in the world. It draws power from an in-line four-cylinder 998cc liquid cooled engine that develops 197bhp at 13,000rpm and 113.5Nm of torque at 11,500rpm mated to a six-speed transmission.

The 2018 version of the Ninja ZX-10R will be available in KRT edition along with few graphical changes.

Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade, the rival-in-chief, is currently priced at Rs 14.78 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Hence, the locally assembled Ninja ZX-10R at Rs 12.8 lakh is a compelling case against the Fireblade. And let's not forget it is also the most affordable litre-class superbike in India.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR, on the other hand, is the track-spec version of the Ninja ZX-10R. The motorcycle is powered by the same 998cc inline four-cylinder engine with 197bhp while it is two seconds faster than the standard machine around Kawasaki's official test track in Kumamoto, Japan.

Compared to the standard ZX-10R, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR boasts of tappets in the valve train in DLC coating to reduce friction and mechanical loss. The cylinders get extra land to support race camshafts and it gets reinforced crankcases.

The ZX-10RR is fitted with seven-spoke Marchesini aluminum forged wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP rubber. True to a race-bred bike, the ZX-10RR comes with no rear seats and foot pegs.

The Ninja ZX-10RR is only available in matte black colour.