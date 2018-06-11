Bookings are open for token amount starting from Rs 3 lakh

Launch expected by the end of June 2018

Kawasaki may opt for the local assembly that will reduce the price by a huge margin

2018 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R goes up against Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade

Japanese motorcycle maker Kawasaki has had a busy first half of 2018 in India. The Indian subsidiary, India Kawasaki Motors, launched the Z900RS in February and Ninja 400 in April apart from giving periodic updates to its existing range of bikes. The company is now gearing up for the launch of 2018 Ninja ZX-10R and emerging reports claim that bookings are open.

Some of the Kawasaki dealerships have started accepting bookings for the 2018 Ninja ZX-10R at a token amount starting from Rs 3 lakh, reports Financial Express. Unlike the 2017 edition sold in India as full import units, Kawasaki is reportedly planning local assembly of 2018 Ninja ZX-10R at its Chakan facility. This may result in the bike price coming below Rs 14 lakh which is currently priced at around Rs 18.80 lakh ex-showroom.

Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade, the rival-in-chief, is currently priced at Rs 14.78 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Hence, the local assembly of the Ninja ZX-10R and price reduction will definitely attract more buyers to Kawasaki's territory.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is one of the fastest track-bred motorcycles in the world. It draws power from an in-line four-cylinder 998cc liquid cooled engine that develops 197bhp at 13,000rpm and 113.5Nm of torque at 11,500rpm mated to a six-speed transmission.

The Ninja ZX-10R is employed with 43mm inverted front fork, while the rear gets horizontal back-link with BFRC-lite gas charged suspension. Stopping power comes from Brembo 330mm dual disc with four-piston callipers at the front and single 220mm semi-floating petal disc at the rear.

Kawasaki ZX10R features many technologies borrowed from (WSBK) Kawasaki Racing team such as WSBK-derived Showa suspension, Kawasaki Engine Braking Control (KEBC), Kawasaki Launch Control Model (KLCM), Kawasaki Intelligent Braking System, (KIBS), a new 5-mode traction control system, corner management function and Kawasaki's Quick Shifter (KQS).