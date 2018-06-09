The ups and downs of Sanjay Dutt's life will soon be shown on the silver screen in a biopic Sanju directed by his good friend Rajkumar Hirani which features Ranbir Kapoor in a titular role. The trailer of Sanju was recently released online which showed a glimpse into his early phase of life wherein he had completely surrendered himself to drugs and alcohol.

During this phase, Sanjay Dutt, under the influence of alcohol, once pushed his sister Namrata so hard during an argument that she fractured her toe.

"Everyday, I used to try to talk to him but it was no use. He just couldn't live without them. He would get violent, we would fight, even come to blows," Namrata recalled the struggle to pull Sanjay Dutt out of his drug addiction in a 1987 interview with Society magazine.

Narrating that horrific night of the incident, Namrata had said, "One particular night he came home drunk, totally plastered, and this after my mum's death, was too much for me. I yelled at him, and he yelled back, so I pushed him and he pushed me so hard that I fractured my toe. Oh god, but those were terrible days. I went through hell."

In 2016, Sanjay Dutt had recalled his addiction of drugs to the media after completing his five years sentence in Yerawada jail in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts and Arms Act case.

"I was already on drugs when my mother was being treated for cancer. Rocky (his debut film) was being made and I remember that I was so addicted that once I travelled with 1 kilogram of heroin hidden in my shoes. My two sisters were also with me on the same flight. At that time, checking at airports was not so strict. Today, when I think about the incident, I get scared. Main pakda jaata toh theek tha (If I got caught, it was fine), but what about my sisters? Drugs do this to you. You don't care about family or anything else," Sanjay Dutt had said.

Dutt's life has been all about dizzying heights and darkest depths, adulation of diehard fans, unending battles with various addictions, underworld, prison terms and loss of loved ones. And his friend Rajkumar Hirani will be showing some of the important aspects of Dutt's life in Sanju.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju also stars Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and others - who will be seen playing key roles of people close to Dutt in real life. The movie is now set to release in theatres on June 29.