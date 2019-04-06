Paying Guest accommodations (PGs) are supposed to be safe for women, students and working alike, and provide security when they are away from home. Many PGs have also cropped up all over Bengaluru around IT parks and colleges.

In a very unsettling incident in Bengaluru on April 2, Tuesday, a group of six intoxicated men tried entering the Green House Ladies PG in Mangammanapalya to get the women living there to drink with them. When Jagan Reddy, the owner of the PG tried stopping them, the men attacked him.

According to The News Minute, the men had allegedly jumped over the compound and began banging on the door for the people on the other side to let them in.

"Babu (one of the men) said he wanted to party with women. When the owner told him that it was a women's PG and that men were not allowed, he said he wanted to drink with any woman in the PG. When Jagan refused to open the door, the man began smashing the flower pots," the Bandepalya police told TNM.

Panicked, Jagan immediately ran outside but was met with a series of verbal abuses from the men who were in a completely inebriated state. One of the men also took a flower pot and smashed it on Jagan's head, police said. Hearing the commotion, Jagan's brother, Bhaskar also came down to help. But one of the men began beating him with a wooden log. Even the owner of the neighbouring PG came to help but was injured by the men.

Babu, one of the men, was arrested on Thursday but the rest of the members of the group are on the run. The police have charged Babu and the five other men under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 307 (attempted murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Jagan was bleeding from his head and ear and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Bhaskar and the other PG owner, Anil are recovering, reports TNM.